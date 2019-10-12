Education officer suspended for eating chicken in front of students eating mid-day meal

A Block Education Officer in Odisha got suspended on Friday for eating chicken in front of the school students who were served dal and rice during their mid-day meal. A video of the same went viral that gathered more attention towards the officer.

Sundargarh district collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan suspended Binay Prakash Soy, Block Education Officer of the Bonai block for the same after a photograph and video went viral that showed Soy squatting and having chicken.

According to officials, on the 3rd of October, Soy paid a visit to the Tilaemala Primary School in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district to inspect the mid-day meal quality of the school students. For the inspection itself, Soy and the school’s principal Trupti Chandra Kisan had lunch with the students.

The controversy started because Soy and the school authorities were served chicken while the students had their regular rice-dal mid-day meal lunch. The viral video of the lunch showed Soy having rice, dal, chicken, salad and curry while the students were served only vegetarian meals.

Soy later dismissed the allegations and said that he was actually eating a dish of fried bitter-gourd brought by another teacher.