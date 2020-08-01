Education Ministry should set up Edex Online for learning from foreign universities: Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that Ministry of Education should set up Edex Online for learning from foreign universities. Swamy’s comments came days after new National Education Policy (NEP) was approved by the Union Cabinet.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "Education Ministry should set up Edex Online for learning from foreign universities, and not permit foreign universities to set up branches in India. This was decided by Modi government in 2014 when Harvard campus clearance earlier by UPA was cancelled. Smriti Irani knows details."
Starting with the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development as the Ministry of Education, the new policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday envisions to offer a new structure to the education system in the country.
The NEP includes graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy for institutions and a single regulator for all higher education, working under a self-disclosure based transparent system for approvals in place of numerous 'inspections'.
Among the key reforms in the policy are a single regulator for all higher education institutions except for legal and medical colleges, common entrance exam for admissions to universities and colleges to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and common norms to be in place for private and public higher education institutions under the Central government's new Education Policy.
