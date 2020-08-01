Education Ministry should set up Edex Online for learning from foreign universities: Subramanian Swamy

Starting with the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development as the Ministry of Education, the new policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday envisions to offer a new structure to the education system in the country.

The NEP includes graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy for institutions and a single regulator for all higher education, working under a self-disclosure based transparent system for approvals in place of numerous 'inspections'.

Among the key reforms in the policy are a single regulator for all higher education institutions except for legal and medical colleges, common entrance exam for admissions to universities and colleges to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and common norms to be in place for private and public higher education institutions under the Central government's new Education Policy.