ED's role expanded to include two more categories

New Delhi: The government has expanded the inquiry role of the enforcement directorate (ED) in two new categories of "politically exposed persons" (PEP) to keep track of their financial dealings. These persons include senior government and military officials and the senior judicial officials.

Two gazette notifications issued by the Revenue Department requires the banks and financial institutions to keep vigil under the Reserve Bank of India on the value of their transactions.

The idea is to use the Money Laundering Act against those engaged in the high financial dealings on behalf of the political leaders like the chief ministers and ministers.