Edgy Baba, Hardly At Peace With Himself: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba

Hathras: Self-styled godman Suraj Pal or ‘Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba’ is hardly a guru at peace.

Lesser Known Facts About Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba

Given that he has a legal record far removed from his given or assumed names, his inner turmoil is understandable. There are cases of allegations of sexual assault in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan that have dogged him for years now and this has made him a deeply suspicious person, who lives in constant fear of being attacked. Strangely however, the faith of his followers remains unshaken.

He lives in such fear that he has not set foot in his home in Etah for several years now. His state of constant dread reinforces his need for tight security and he reportedly has employed a bunch of commandos and women for this purpose. There is a dress code to define the various layers of security and an elaborate system of codes by which his protectors identify themselves.

The Narayani Sena is clad in pink, the Hari Vahaks sport caps and brown attire while the Garud Yodha are his men in black; these three teams are on the job, 24/7, reports NDTV.

He lives in a secluded area of his ashram and only seven of his deeply trusted aides, who have been with him from the start, are allowed to enter his room and he does not grant an audience after 8pm.