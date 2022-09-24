Eden Gardens to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami :CAB

Jhulan Goswami (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket. |

Kolkata: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on Saturday announced that the organisation is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami, subject to the approval of apex council.



To honour the pacer, the CAB is live telecasting Jhulan's last international match against England, which is being played at Lords, at an Inox auditorium on Elgin Road in Kolkata before 170 budding women cricketers, CAB members and office bearers.

Considered as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game, Jhulan, currently the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket with 353 scalps, made her India debut through an ODI in January 2002 against England in Chennai.



Stepping on the field for her last international game, Jhulan had the honour of doing the toss for India against England and also gave a speech in the team huddle. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had debuted under Jhulan's captaincy in 2009, broke down in tears when Jhulan addressed the side. She was even provided with a memento before the start of the match at Lord's.



"We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day."



"At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," said Dalmiya.



253 of her international scalps have come in 204 ODIs, the most by a bowler in women's international cricket apart from 12 Tests bringing 44 wickets and 56 scalps from 68 T20Is. With 43 scalps, Jhulan also holds the record for taking most wickets in Women's ODI World Cups.



"She is a legendary cricketer. She revolutionized women's cricket and especially fast bowling. We have made her the mentor of the Bengal Women's cricket as we want to get her valuable advice."



"We have plans to involve her in development of women's cricket. We also want her to play domestic cricket if she wants. We treat women's cricket with value and it shows as all our teams do so well domestically," said Snehasish Ganguly, CAB Secretary.