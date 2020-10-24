ED summons Punjab CM's son for questioning in foreign exchange violations case

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged foreign exchange violations case.

It was confirmed by Singh's lawyer who questioned the timing of te summons.

Raninder Singh has been asked to depose at the central probe agency's office in Jalandhar on October 27, officials said.

Jaiveer Shergill, the lawyer of Raninder Singh, said the timing of the summon is "interesting and questionable."

"My client Raninder Singh has received Enforcement Directorate summons. He is a law-abiding citizen and will continue to obey and follow due process of law. This is an old case and the timing of the summon is interesting and questionable," Shergil, also a Congress leader, said.

The summons pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

He was questioned by the agency in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties in abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

The agency will record Raninder Singh's statement again once he deposes, the official sources said.

