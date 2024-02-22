ED Summons Bigg Boss Star Shiv Thakare In Money Laundering Case

Shiv Thakare |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned and questioned television actor and Bigg Boss runnerup Shiv Thakare in an alleged money laundering case linked with incarcerated alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi.

According to sources, Thakare's statement was recorded as a witness in this case. The ED also summoned Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it.

Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd which financed several startups including that of Thakare and Rozik. The company apparently made money through narco-fundinging. The monies were funnelled as investments through Hustlers Hospitality in several startup projects, in cluding "Thakare Chai and Snacks', a food and snack brand and a restaurant.

Rozik also ventured into the fastfood startup scene with "Burgiir," a burger brand, in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality Through Hustlers, Shirazi allegedly made sub stantial investments in Burgiir. According to sources, both Thakare and Rozik terminated their contracts after learning about Shirazi's reported involve ment in narco business.

According to sources, during his statement, Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks. According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks.