ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in coal scam case; CBI summons Partha Chatterjee in ponzi scam case

Kolkata: TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were again summoned by CBI and ED respectively.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Central government is playing with the central agencies as just to attack me they are summoning Abhishek several times.

“The BJP wants to attack me through Abhishek. The BJP has stopped Congress through agencies,” said the Chief Minister.

Without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata said he was charge-sheeted in Narada bribery scam but is not being summoned by CBI.

“CBI doesn’t call the actual culprit and then if the state agency calls the charge-sheeted person then by offering a huge sum they buy their freedom,” said Mamata.

Notably, according to TMC sources, Abhishek had informed the Enforcement Directorate that he cannot visit Delhi within a day’s notice.

It can be recalled that on Monday Abhishek was quizzed by the ED for nine hours at their headquarters in the national capital.

Meanwhile, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee was summoned by CBI for attending a program of chit-fund company.

However, Partha is asked to visit the CBI office on September 13.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:09 PM IST