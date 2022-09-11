ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law from flying abroad, issues summons

Photo: Representative Image

TMC national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir on Saturday evening was stopped from flying abroad at Kolkata airport.

Incidentally, Maneka has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over her alleged role in a coal smuggling scam.

After stopping her from flying to Bangkok, the ED officials handed her the summons at the airport itself and asked her to appear before the probe agency this week.

According to sources, Maneka was stopped in the immigration office and it was said that since there is a lookout notice against her, she cannot fly abroad following which she returned home.

It may be noted that Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira Banerjee and his sister-in-law have earlier been quizzed by the central probe agencies over their alleged involvement in the coal smuggling scam.

Banerjee, after coming out from ED quizzing recently, terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘India’s Biggest Pappu’ said it is the responsibility of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop any theft or smuggling as both CISF and BSF are under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The coal and cattle smuggling scam is a home ministry scam as BSF is in charge of the border and CISF guards the colliery. Both come under Home Ministry, so it is Home Ministry scam,” Banerjee was heard stating outside the CGO complex.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also several times claimed that ED and CBI work at the behest of the BJP-led central government.