ED searches Jet Airways premises, Naresh Goyal's residence

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at over a dozen locations in Delhi and Mumbai, including at the residence of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.

A senior ED official told IANS that "searches are on at over a dozen locations in Delhi and Mumbai." He said the residence of Jet Airways founder Goyal is also bring searched.

The ED official said the searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and are aimed at gathering additional evidence of the alleged irregularities committed by the grounded airline, including diversion of funds.