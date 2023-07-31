ED Registers 3,110 Money Laundering Cases, 12,000 Foreign Exchange Violations In 3 Years

Enforcement Directorate | Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered 3,110 cases under the anti-money laundering law and over 12,000 alleged foreign exchange violations in last three years, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the ED has recorded cases on the basis of a "risk-based robust mechanism" under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Finance ministry lists out registered cases

The ED recorded 981 PMLA cases in 2020-2021 and the money laundering cases rose to 1,180 in 2021-2022 and 949 cases registered during 2022-2023.

The federal probe agency booked 2,747 cases of foreign exchange violations under FEMA during 2020-2021; 5,313 in 2021-2022; and 4,173 cases in 2022-2023 with total of 12,233 FEMA cases registered in the last three years.

Parliament was also informed that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2,214.92 crore were confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority during the last three years.

