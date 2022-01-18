ED raids Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew’s premises

Jalandhar: Just weeks before Assembly elections in Punjab, The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning, carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab. The political parties in Punjab have often accused the Chief Minister of overlooking the illegal mining in his own constituency.

Later in the day, the Congress party accused the Modi government of letting loose the Enforcement Directorate and digging up a 5-year-old fake case against Channi's brother with which their families have nothing to do. The accused is one Kudarat Deep; the ED had nothing to fall back on except Kudarat’s friendship with 28-year- old Honey, who has just returned after completing studies abroad. Honey’s name does not figure in the FIR and yet the ED was harassing him.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:30 PM IST