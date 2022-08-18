e-Paper Get App

ED raids places linked to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in Delhi, UP

The raids were being conducted in Delhi's Ghazipur and in Uttar Pradesh.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
ED raids places linked to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in Delhi, UP |

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids at the premises belonging to Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari in connection with an alleged prevention of money laundering case.

The raids were being conducted in Delhi's Ghazipur and in Uttar Pradesh.

The ED has not given any official statement in this respect so far.

The officials started conducting raids this morning.

Further details awaited. Mafia don and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail,

HomeIndiaED raids places linked to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in Delhi, UP

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe