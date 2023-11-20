'ED Raids Australian PM's Residence': Mahua Moitra Takes A Dig At BJP After India's World Cup Loss Against Australia

Mahua Moitra's tweet post India's loss to Australia at the CWC 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19 | X

New Delhi: Following India's loss in the ICC World Cup Final match against Australia, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a raid on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's residence.

"BREAKING NEWS: ED raids Australian Prime Minister's residence," Moitra, who has been under fire in the 'cash-for-query' allegations, said in a post on 'X'.

Ahmedabad Stadium has been renamed - India loses World Cup finals at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cricket Stadium.

And.. pic.twitter.com/oCaD4w6XqK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 19, 2023

The BJP has often been accused by opposition parties of misusing central investigation agencies like the ED to target its political opponents.

"In other news: Ahmedabad Stadium has been renamed - India loses World Cup finals at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cricket Stadium," Moitra added in her post.

BSP MP Danish Ali's tweet

Meanwhile, BSP MP Danish Ali said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not have announced his arrival at the stadium beforehand, adding that he should stay away from such big occasions.

In a post on X, Danish Ali said, "We were also close to victory, but our players missed the mark due to excessive mental pressure. PM Modi also should not have announced his arrival at the stadium. It is better for the country to stay away from such occasions and watch the performances of sportspeople and scientists on TV." Former chief of ISRO, K Sivan, was downcast after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander 'Vikram' just when its descent to the Moon was initiated and despite words of motivation by PM Modi, he could not fight back his tears.

PM Modi had visited the ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 to the Lunar South Pole on September 7, 2019.

Notably, Chandrayaan-3 was defined a day after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 and approval for it came immediately from PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were in attendance at the Narendra Modi stadium to watch the final.

A scintillating century by Travis Head proved to be the point of difference as Australia beat India by seven wickets to clinch their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Match summary

India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by the Aussies. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

India simply had no answers to Australia's brilliance as the five-time champions reached the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles was in attendance

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles also reached Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia and cheer for his team.

Australia has officially won a World Cup title in the decades of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues.

