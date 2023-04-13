ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda in land-for-jobs case

Lalu Prasad | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded the statement of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the railway, sources said.

Chanda Yadav deposed before the agency and her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

She is the fourth child of the RJD chief, a former railway minister, to have deposed before the ED in this case till now. Lalu Prasad has nine children.

On Wednesday, his another daughter Ragini Yadav was questioned even as his MP-daughter Misa Bharti. His son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has also been questioned at the agency's office in central Delhi.

ED had raided the premises of Chanda Yadav

The agency had raided the premises of Chanda Yadav, her sisters Ragini Yadav and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai in March.

The ED had on Monday questioned and recorded the statement Tejashwi Yadav in this case.

Misa Bharti was similarly questioned by the ED in this case on March 25, the same day Tejashwi Yadav had deposed before the CBI.

Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family.

The ED, after the searches, said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.