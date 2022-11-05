e-Paper Get App
ED probes Manish Sisodia's personal assistant in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | (ANI Photo)
New Delhi:The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

Sisodia claimed that ED foisted false case against him

Sisodia claimed in a tweet the ED foisted a "false" case against him after which it raided his PA's house and "arrested" him.

The ED has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

