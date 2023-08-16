ED Opposes Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail In Corruption Case, Alleges Non-Compliance With Bail Conditions

File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has contested the anticipatory bail that was awarded to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in a money laundering case. The ED asserts that there has been a non-compliance with bail conditions.

The representative from the Enforcement Directorate highlighted their intention to submit an additional affidavit revealing instances of Robert Vadra's breach of bail conditions. The counsel requested a brief period to present this information before the court.

Responding to this, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain granted a duration of two weeks to the ED to file the supplementary affidavit. The matter is scheduled for further consideration in September.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously informed the high court of its desire to question Robert Vadra while in custody, asserting a direct connection between him and the "money chain" under investigation.

The agency also contended that Vadra had not been forthcoming in aiding the investigation.

Robert Vadra is currently confronted with allegations of money laundering linked to the acquisition of a property in London situated at 12, Bryanston Square, which is estimated to be valued at 1.9 million pounds (equivalent to over ₹17 crore). The case is being examined within the framework of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In response, Vadra's legal counsel dismissed the ED's allegations, emphasizing his client's cooperation with the investigation and consistent appearance before the agency whenever requested.

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition contesting the anticipatory bail that was granted to Robert Vadra by a trial court on April 1, 2019.

Robert Vadra countered the plea, asserting that there wasn't a solitary occasion when he exhibited non-cooperation. He emphasized that the possibility of him tampering with evidence was nil, given that the agency had already confiscated all documents relevant to the case.

According to his stance, the ED was conducting an investigation characterized as a "fishing and roving enquiry," lacking substantial evidence to corroborate the allegations leveled against him.

Robert Vadra, responding to the ED's claim that he was a flight risk, said, "The conduct of the respondent (Robert Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that ED was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Robert Vadra had no intention whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name."

Upon awarding anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, the trial court had mandated that he refrain from departing the country without prior authorisation. Additionally, he was instructed to participate in the investigation as and when summoned by the investigating officer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)