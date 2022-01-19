'ED, income tax and other agencies are being used by Central govt': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on recent raids at his nephew's residence

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered Rs 3.9 crore more from the residential premises of sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey in the raids, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that ED, income tax and other agencies are being used by Central government.

Notably, Bhupinder Singh Honey is nephew of CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

While interacting with media, the CM said, "Be it West Bengal or Punjab, revolution started in these states, delhi is trying to suppress us but Punjab will hit back."

ED, income tax & other agencies are being used by Central govt...Be it West Bengal or Punjab, revolution started in these states. Delhi is trying to suppress (us) but Punjab will hit back...: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

ED, income tax & other agencies are being used by Central govt...Be it West Bengal or Punjab, revolution started in these states. Delhi is trying to suppress (us) but Punjab will hit back...: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on recent raids at his relative's residence

The ED recovered more cash during ongoing raids in connection with illegal sand mining case of Punjab. The ED team conducted raids in Pathankot and in other areas.

"We have recovered around Rs 10 crore cash so far. The team has also found few documents which connect Bhupinder Singh Honey with shell companies," said a source.

According to IANS, Bhupinder Singh Honey has alleged connection with sand mafia in Punjab. The ED has recovered a few documents during raid on Wednesday. A source said that the documents recovered by them have confirmed that Kudratdeep was running two firms and Bhupinder was joint director in them. The firms are basically shell companies but ED has found a lot of money transactions.

The ED had on Tuesday recovered Rs 6 crore cash during the raids.

Punjab Police had on March 7, 2018, lodged a case against more than ten accused. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:32 PM IST