ED finds Kalra, aides dealt in 7,000 oxygen concentrators; seizes 151 bottles in raids

New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe linked to a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, official sources said.

It found they dealt in over 7,000 of these life-saving devices in an alleged illegal manner, and it also recovered 151 liquor bottles from the premises of Kalra in Delhi, sources said, adding, the searches were conducted at 13 premises of Kalra and his family, Matrix Cellular Services director Gagan Duggal, restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nega & Ju, Town Hall and Dayal Opticals in the high-end Khan market of Delhi and other locations in Gurgaon under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency widened the ambit of the probe as it suspects over 7,000 oxygen concentrators were transacted by the restaurateur and his aides as the second Covid wave hit the country.

The sources claimed the duo "had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in the past one month and sold to public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators are made with German technology". The “forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed they are very low quality equipment”.