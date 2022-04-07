'ED didn't accuse me of anything': Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah after central agency questions him in connection with bank scam

After the Enforcement Directorate questioned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah here in the national capital in onnection with Jammu and Kashmir Bank scam case, the top leader clarified that the ED didn't accuse him of anything.

"I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me," Omar Abdullah said.

"They (ED) didn't accuse me of anything. They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation of a 12-13-yr-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me," the former Jammu & Kashmir CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Abdullah appeared before the investigators around 11 am at ED's headquarters. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader was earlier summoned by the ED and was asked to visit its office here.

The ED officials are taking the statement of Abdullah who is accused of opening several accounts in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank with the help of his close aides including Ahsan Mirza, who was authorized to sign cheques.

The ED had also questioned Abdullah in July 2019 based on the statements of Mirza and his other associates who had earlier been questioned by the agency.

Mirza, though not an elected office bearer, was appointed "treasurer" of JK Cricket Association (JKCA) by Abdullah its president, while parallel accounts of JKCA were opened in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in connivance with a senior executive of the bank, claimed ANI sources.

In 2007, the then-elected treasurer of JKCA Mir Manzoor Gazanfar, brought these "illegal" transactions to the notice of JKCA president Abdullah who allegedly ignored the anomalies.

Gazanfar has informed ED that it was Mirza, who was appointed treasurer in 2003 and was transferring the money to unauthorized accounts at Abdullah's instance.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:21 PM IST