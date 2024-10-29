 ED Conducts Raids At Residences Of Senior IAS Officer In Ranchi & Businessmen In Raipur In Massive Liquor Scam Probe
The bar operator's residence was targeted as part of a broader investigation into the alleged manipulation of excise policies that facilitated illegal activities in both states. Sources suggest that the liquor policy initially established in Chhattisgarh played a significant role in the unfolding scandal in Jharkhand.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
IAS Vinay Choubey (Jharkhand) (L) & Residence of Bar owner in Raipur (R) |

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched simultaneous raids in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as part of its investigation into a major liquor scam. Raids were conducted early this morning at the residence of a bar operator in Ashoka Ratan, Raipur, and the residential premises of senior IAS officer Vinay Chaubey, Joint Secretary of the Excise Department, along with his close associates in Ranchi.

In the present-day raids, ED has focused its efforts on the close associates of former Excise Secretary Vinay Chaubey and Joint Secretary Gajendra Singh, and bar businessman Rathore, who operates a bar in Katora Talab, Raipur.

FIR Registered Against Senior IAS Officer Vinay Chaubey

Previously, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against Chaubey and Singh after a complaint was filed by Vikas Kumar of Ranchi. The FIR alleges that the liquor scam was orchestrated through a deliberate alteration of the excise policy in Raipur.

The FIR includes charges against several individuals, including retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja (Chhattisgarh), and various companies involved in liquor supply and manufacturing. Allegations under Sections 420 and 120B of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been levelled, indicating a wide-reaching conspiracy that has resulted in significant revenue losses for Jharkhand.

Investigation Reveals Details

The investigation has revealed that in January 2022, a set of rules was crafted to benefit certain entities in the liquor business, allegedly with the collusion of several excise officials. Arunpati Tripathi, MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation was reportedly appointed as a consultant in Jharkhand for a fee of Rs 1.25 crore. Conditions were allegedly inserted into tender documents to ensure profits for the involved syndicate.

Further findings from the ongoing investigation include the discovery of a diary belonging to businessman Siddharth Singhania, which reportedly outlines plans to dominate the liquor market in Jharkhand, mirroring operations in Chhattisgarh.

As the ED continues its crackdown on corruption, further developments in the case are anticipated in the coming days.

However, as it is related to present-day ED actions, official statements are yet to come.

