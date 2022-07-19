e-Paper Get App

ED arrests Jharkhand CM Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra on money laundering charges

They said Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
ED arrests Jharkhand CM Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra on money laundering charges | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said.

They said Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

Mishra is expected to be presented before a Ranchi court on Wednesday where the ED will seek his custody.

The federal probe agency had raided his premises and those linked to him last week in the state.

After the raids, the ED had frozen deposits of Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him.

Apart from this, Rs 5.34 crore "unaccounted" cash was also seized by the agency, which claimed that these monies were linked to "illegal mining" in the state.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold annual Lokshahi Day on August 1
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaED arrests Jharkhand CM Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra on money laundering charges

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...