ED Action Continues In Poll-Bound Rajasthan, Raids At 25 Locations Across State

Jaipur: The action of the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate continues in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan. The agency conducted searches at as many as 25 locations across the state on Friday in connection to the money laundering investigation into the implementation of the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission' under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency carried out search operations at the premises and office of senior IAS officer Subodh Agarwal and the office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED)minister Mahesh Joshi along with premises of some engineers, contractors, and former state government officials, suspected to have links in the case.

ED carries several raids across state

The ED also carried out similar raids at several cities in Rajasthan, on September 1.

In June this year, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena accused the government of ₹20,000 crore scam in the central government's "Jal Jeevan Mission" in Rajasthan. He had claimed that in 48 of the scheme's projects, two companies received tenders totalling ₹900 crore, all based on forged experience certificates.

He also complained to ED regarding the financial irregularities in the project.

ED also probes question paper leak case

Notably, the federal agency probing the question paper leak case that occurred rat residence es on state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar. The agency has summoned Dotasara's son to appear at ED's head office in Delhi.

Moreover, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav was also summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

Reacting to these continuous searches, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that it shows the faintheartedness of the central government. Those who committed serious fraud have left the country and central agencies have been sent to the Congress-ruled states.

