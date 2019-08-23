Economy in ICU, government issues 'look out notice' for those defending civil liberties: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Targetting the Centre over slowdown in the country's economy and the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said while the economy is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties.

Taking to Twitter, the former Law Minister said the developments in the last few weeks have shown that both the economy and the cause of liberty need a "stimulus package". "The economy is in ICU and government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties," he tweeted. This comes a day after Sibal had expressed his discontent over Chidambaram's arrest and termed it "drama" and "political persecution".