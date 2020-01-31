Economic Survey dashes off auto industry's hope for GST cut

Economic Survey has dashed off the auto industry's hope for GST rate reduction citing GST Council is not in its favour fearing revenue impact. The sector has been passing through tough time and industry had made a strong case for GST cut to stay afloat in the economic slowdown.

“GST rate structure on auto and auto parts has been discussed and debated significantly in last few months. The auto sector contributes significantly to GST revenue. Therefore, any change in GST rate of automobiles and parts will have a significant implication to revenue and compensation requirement. The Council did not recommend any change,” said the Economic Survey 2019-20.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and a couple of auto industry players had expressed deep concerns over the demand situation for automobiles which has been weak for several quarters. They had made a strong case for lowering the GST to 18% from 28% which will offset the 10-15% increase in vehicle prices brought about by the implementation of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms from April 1.