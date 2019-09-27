Economic slowdown: Congress 10-day agitational plan

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to hit the streets over the issue of economic slowdown to draw people's attention to it. The party will organize nationwide protests and sit-ins from October 15 to 25 to highlight the problems of joblessness and price rise. In a circular, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has asked all state units to complete meetings regarding finalisation of the agitational programme by September 30.

The state units will organise seminars involving financial and economic experts and train its cadre from district to state level to understand the issue.

"A nationwide massive agitation programme will be taken up throughout the country between 15th and 25th October on the economic slowdown. Full participation of all our active cadre and leadership be ensured in the agitation programme by the PCC," said the circular.

The Congress party wants its leaders to lead the protests in their respective areas. Senior leaders of the states will be participating in the protests in the respective state capitals.

"The economic slowdown has hit the pocket of the common people and by creating awareness about it, the Congress can connect with the masses and tell them what the government has done that the country is facing such a crisis," said a party leader.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been targeting the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the economy.