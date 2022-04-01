'Economic jihad': Hindutva groups call for halal meat ban in Karnataka ahead of Ugadi festival

Ahead of the important New Year festival of 'Ugadi' in Karnataka, Hindutva groups have demanded a ban on halal meat alleging that the money from the halal certification is being used for anti-national activities.

It was BJP national general secretary CT Ravi who first raised the issue saying that halal meat is part of “economic jihad” by the Muslim community. He then went on to say that when Muslims refuse to buy non-halal meat from Hindus, “why should you insist Hindus buy from them?”

There is a concerted effort by the right-wing Hindu organizations to promote the 'Sikh method' of killing animals through the ‘Jhatka’.

Halal involves slaughtering the animal slowly while lines from the Quran are chanted. Jhatka, however, involves swift chopping the head of the animal in a single blow so that it dies instantly without “much pain”.

In an article in FPJ, professor of Islamic theology Dr Imam-ul-Unsif, had said that apart from being a mere religious practice, “halal has no other significance”. He further said, “Jhatka is more humane in the sense that it does not cause excruciating pain to the animal.”

The Ugadi festival will be celebrated on April 2 in Karnataka and the next day some communities make elaborate dishes with meat as the main ingredient.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:48 PM IST