Ecological issues must become political issues: Sadhguru's message on Earth Day

Coimbatore: As the world observed Earth Day, distracted by the pandemic ravaging the planet, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network brought its India members together in a virtual conference to "identify key challenges and opportunities for conservation in a post COVID19 scenario."
Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, released a message for IUCN and its India members: "Your success is of paramount importance for life on this planet," and called for cohesive global action to make "ecological issues into political issues" to effect large-scale, policy-driven systemic changes to address the planet's precarious ecological challenges.
Sadhguru, who introduced the Conscious Planet initiative at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos in January this year, has often spoken of the need to bring ecology into election manifestos around the world. If the 3 billion people who exercise their franchise around the world vote for ecological solutions, the world will move in the direction of addressing these challenges with concrete action, he said in a brief video about the Conscious Planet movement.
Isha Outreach, the social and environmental arm of Isha Foundation, became an IUCN member early this year. IUCN's conservation projects worldwide include reversal of habitat loss, wildlife conservation and ecosystem restoration. The online event was organized to mark Earth Day. Dr. Vivek Saxena, Country Head of IUCN India Network had chaired the event.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)