Ecological issues must become political issues: Sadhguru's message on Earth Day

Coimbatore: As the world observed Earth Day, distracted by the pandemic ravaging the planet, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network brought its India members together in a virtual conference to "identify key challenges and opportunities for conservation in a post COVID19 scenario."

Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, released a message for IUCN and its India members: "Your success is of paramount importance for life on this planet," and called for cohesive global action to make "ecological issues into political issues" to effect large-scale, policy-driven systemic changes to address the planet's precarious ecological challenges.