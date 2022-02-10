ECI revises Assembly poll dates for Manipur; voting for first phase of elections will take place on Feb 28, second phase on March 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday revised the Assembly poll dates for Manipur. Now, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:53 PM IST