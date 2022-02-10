e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

ECI revises Assembly poll dates for Manipur; voting for first phase of elections will take place on Feb 28, second phase on March 5

FPJ Web Desk
(Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

(Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday revised the Assembly poll dates for Manipur. Now, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Advertisement