EC to announce assembly poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana today

New Delhi: The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday. The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon. While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.
