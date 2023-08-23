EC Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As 'National Icon' To Encourage Higher Voter Turnout (WATCH)

Former Indian cricketer and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has been recognised as 'National Icon' of the Election Commission (EC) to encourage higher voter turnout among the voters in the country. Batting maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the title and recognition in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The step comes ahead of elections in several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and others and the all important Lok Sabha Elections scheduled for 2024.

Watch the video below

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

