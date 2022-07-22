EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu, oath ceremony on July 25 | PTI

The Poll panel on Friday issued the certificate of election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who secured victory in the presidential poll.

The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel.

The process, which was initiated on June 15 with the publication of the programme notification in the Gazette, culminated on Friday with the signing of the Certification of the Election of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the Republic of India by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India and Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner.

Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Narendra N. Butolia, Senior Principal Secretary which will be read out at the time of oath taking ceremony on July 25.

The Commission puts on record its sincere appreciation to the entire team of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officers, CEOs, ECI Observers, Delhi Police, CISF, DGCA and BCAS for their excellent cooperation in the conduct of the aforesaid election, said the statement issued by EC on Friday.