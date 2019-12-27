EC Ashok Lavasa's family evaded stamp duty, alleges IT dept; Lavasa denies allegations

The Income Tax (IT) Department has approached the Harayana government in order to seek a further enquiry in connection with the transfer of an apartment in Gurgaon belonging to Novel Lavasa, wife of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, to his sister Shakuntala Lavasa for alleged evasion of stamp duty.

The IT Department has pointed out discrepancies between the income tax returns filed by Novel Lavasa for the financial year 2017-18 and the registered transfer deeds of the property.

As reported by the Indian Express, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner said, “The communication was shared with the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram on December 9. We haven’t received his reply yet. We have reminded him to apprise IT department and also my office.”

However, the Lavasa family have denied all the allegations against them. Shakuntala Lavasa said that she had paid the “stamp duty of Rs 10,42,220 as per law.”

Indian Express reported Ashoka Lavasa saying, “There is no evasion of stamp duty, which has been paid as per applicable rates by the person liable to do it. It is for the department to ascertain the facts and not indulge in selective leaks.”

Novel Lavasa also denied all claims and said that all transfers were done “with the permission of competent authority” and the due stamp duty has been paid. Further, she also alleged the authorities of trying to malign the family's reputation.

According to the IT Department's report, the returns filed by Novel Lavasa showed that the first floor of the four-storeyed building was sold to Shakuntala Lavasa for Rs 1.73 crore . The returns filed in financial year 2017-18 also showed that the property was "self-occupied."

As per Indian Express, “Deduction under relevant section of Income Tax Act has been claimed on the capital gains arising on this transaction in ITR by Mrs Novel Lavasa and no tax has been paid. Prima facie, this appears to be a case of stamp duty evasion by Mrs Novel Lavasa and Dr Shakuntala Lavasa. The ‘sale’ transaction between Mrs. Novel Lavasa and Dr. Shakuntala Lavasa has been camouflaged as ‘gift’ of immovable property in a circuitous manner — first by Mrs Novel Lavasa to Sh Ashok Lavasa (spouse of Mrs Novel Lavasa) and then by Sh Ashok Lavasa to Dr Shakuntala Lavasa (sister of Ashok lavasa)," the reports of the IT Department showed.