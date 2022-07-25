Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: CM Ashok Gehlot all set to raise issue in assembly

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot looks fully prepared to make Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) a political issue ahead of the state elections. The chief minister had also called an all-party meeting on the matter on Sunday evening and is now planning to call a special session of the assembly. He has accused the BJP and the Central government of not making serious efforts to declare it a "national project".

Gehlot said the ERCP is extremely important for ensuring the availability of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of the state. "This issue is beyond politics. In the interest of the state, all the parties together should make efforts to declare it a national project. The project will be completed on time only if the GoI supports it,” he said while addressing the all-party meeting on Sunday evening.

He said the state government had written 11 letters to the GoI demanding national status for the project but no response was received and when the action plan for ERCP was prepared by the state government from its resources, the GoI wrote a letter to stop the project despite ERCP fulfilling all the technical parameters.

Gehlot also slammed senior BJP leaders for not attending the Sunday meeting. "We had invited former CM Vasundhara Raje as the project was initiated by her and all of us benefited if she would have attended the meeting. Maybe party high command did not allow her to attend," said Gehlot.

The chief minister further attacked BJP state president Satish Punia who is on a Padyatra outside Jaipur, saying "the meeting was more important than Padyatra."

A special session of the assembly:

Moreover, Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi pointed out that the Union Jal Shakti Minister has an important role in the project. "He should use his powers in the interest of the state and get the rules amended to make up for the technical deficiencies. A special session of the Legislative Assembly can also be called to discuss the project," he said.

BJP accuses Gehlot of politicizing:

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Gehlot of politicizing the issue. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "the concept of ERCP started during the BJP regime and its DPR was also made in same the tenure. Therefore, to say that BJP does not want this project is completely untrue. Government should refrain from politicizing the issue and clear the technical problems related to the project."

What is the ERCP project?

ERCP is a Rs 37,000-crore canal project for 13 districts of south-eastern and eastern Rajasthan. The project is the brainchild of Vasundhara Raje, the former CM, who had sent its detailed project report to the central government in her last regime to get the national status for the project.

Congress has alleged that BJP promised to consider this proposal during the last assembly elections but has not done anything till now.

Gehlot waited for two years and from the third year started pushing the project accusing the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of not putting any effort to clear the national tag for the project despite being an MP from Rajasthan.

Gehlot even called Shekhawat ‘Nikamma’ a few days ago. Now BJP is finding it difficult to counter Gehlot because if the Centre clears the project, the credit will go to Gehlot, and if it refuses, the party may have to face problems in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan at the time of the election.