Eastern Army Commander visits Spear Corps Zone in Kolkata, see pics

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command is on a visit to the Army’s Spear Corps Zone from 6 to 10 Jan 2020. The General Officer, during the visit will be accompanied by Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps.

As part of his assessment of the prevailing security situation in the North-East states, the Army Commander commenced his visit from Dimapur on 06 Jan 2020. On arrival at Dimapur, he was briefed on the progress of operations being undertaken by the Spear Corps. During his visit, he will be briefed by the Operational Commanders of Manipur and Nagaland besides interacting with civil dignitaries of the states. The Army Commander will also visit forward areas along the Indo- Myanmar border to take stock of the situation on ground and interact extensively with the men deployed in the remote areas of North East.