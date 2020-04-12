Easter 2020: PM Modi extends Easter greetings prays that it gives added strength to fight COVID-19

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

As the mass gatherings have been suspended across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak, churches India remain closed on Easter. On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

However, this year, live-streaming of services is being done at several churches amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.