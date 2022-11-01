Earthquake tremors felt in MP, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude.
The NCS had informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat's Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia.
In the earlier hours of Tuesday, the movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.
