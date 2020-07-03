Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; netizens fed up with 2020

The AAP too took to Twitter to announce the same. "Earthquake tremors in Delhi. We hope everyone is safe," the Twitter handle wrote.

There has been no initial reports of property damage or injuries. Many social media users commented on the quake in the national capital, the common consensus seems to be exasperation with 2020.

While some wondered what God or the year had planned for the coming days, others bemoaned the sudden flood of "earthquake announcements" on social media platforms.

Take a look at some of the posts: