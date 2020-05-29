Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Haryana; tremors felt in Delhi

On Friday night, earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and nearby area.
According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale had hit close to Haryana's Rohtak at 9:08 pm on Friday.
There has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property.
Following the quake, many took to Twitter to share details.
"Woah! I just felt a massive earthquake for the first time. The entire bed shook," wrote one Twitter user.
"#Earthquake in Delhi while I am hosting #DNA in @ZeeNews studio. Entire studio and newsroom is shaking," Tweeted journalist Sudhir Chaudhury.
"5th earthquake in just 2 months of which tremors have been felt in Delhi," informed a third.
"What's going on 2020?" asked another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
