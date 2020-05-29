Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Haryana; tremors felt in Delhi

Following the quake, many took to Twitter to share details.

"Woah! I just felt a massive earthquake for the first time. The entire bed shook," wrote one Twitter user.

"#Earthquake in Delhi while I am hosting #DNA in @ZeeNews studio. Entire studio and newsroom is shaking," Tweeted journalist Sudhir Chaudhury.

"5th earthquake in just 2 months of which tremors have been felt in Delhi," informed a third.

"What's going on 2020?" asked another.

Take a look at some of the posts: