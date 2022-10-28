Earthquake-proof stones from Karnataka to be used in Ram Temple foundation at Ayodhya

carved stones for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple. | File photo

Lucknow: To make the Ram Temple earth quake resistant, the constructing agencies have been using special stones brought from Karnataka to make the foundation of the Ram temple.

According to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been entrusted with the task of the temple's construction, stones have been brought from the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka and have been used in foundation laying.

Experts say that these stones are the strongest of all those found in the country. For supply, the trust had placed orders with four firms from Chikkaballapur. The representative of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Karnataka said that these stones are fire resistant and would make the entire Ram temple quakeproof after being used in the foundation.

Stones were tested in hottest and coldest conditions

The foundation of the temple, which is being constructed on the banks of the river Saryu, has been dug 40 feet deep into the ground. Experts said that the stones brought from Chikkaballapur had been tested at a 1500 degree Celsius temperature and then kept in cold conditions. After these experiments, the stones have become water resistant too.

According to the trust, the stones used in the foundation of the temple are being procured from the mines of Gukanhalli and Adigullu villages on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur district.

All these stones are granite blocks

All these stones are granite blocks. Each block will be 5 feet long, 3 feet thick, and 2.75 feet wide. According to the geologists, the granite rocks formed in Chikkaballapur some 2500 million years ago are hard in nature and there would be no impact of an earthquake on them.

Meanwhile, approximately half of the Ram temple in Ayodhya's construction has been completed. During his visit to Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too inspected the temple construction site.

The officials had apprised him about the progress of temple construction. The trust has planned to open Ram Temple for devotees in January 2024 on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival with a month-long ritual of worship.