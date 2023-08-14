Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Cherrapunjee In Meghalaya; Epicenter In Bangladesh

Earthquake in Uttarakhand | PTI

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya on Monday evening. No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

The earthquake took place at 8.19 pm, and the location was 49 km south-east of Cherrapunjee, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Bangladesh and it took place at a depth of 16 km.

Tremors felt all across Meghalaya

"The epicenter was located in Bangladesh, near the Dawki area within the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya," an official from the Regional Seismological Centre said.

The tremors were felt across all districts of Meghalaya, as well as in certain regions of Assam and West Bengal.

An official from the disaster management authority stated, “We have not received any reports regarding loss of life or damage to property.”

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)