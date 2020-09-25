Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Ladakh, two aftershocks also recorded

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The earthquake hit the region at 4:27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An aftershock of magnitude 2.6 (Depth- 5km) was also felt a few minutes later at 4:45 pm, the NCS said.

An hour later, another tremor of magnitude 3.6 was recorded, the NCS website shows. The third quake at a depth of 3.6 km was recorded at 5:29 pm.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities. A quake of magnitude 3.7 was recorded in Ladakh on Thursday as well.