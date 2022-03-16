e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh, second to occur in the day

FPJ Web Desk
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

It occured at 7:05 at latitude of 36.01 and longitude of 75.18 while its depth was 110 Km.

Earlier in the day, a 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the union territory.

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:59 PM IST