Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh, second to occur in the day

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

It occured at 7:05 at latitude of 36.01 and longitude of 75.18 while its depth was 110 Km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 19:05:23 IST, Lat: 36.01 & Long: 75.18, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: Ladakh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/wl0uDd3LAQ @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/O9VJ2ihuzp — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, a 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the union territory.

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:59 PM IST