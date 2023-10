Earthquake in Uttarakhand | PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, barely hours after tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR in the afternoon.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 17:04:13 IST, Lat: 29.42 & Long: 81.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 94km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology confirmed.

More details to follow...