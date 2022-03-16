Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes north of Srinagar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around 9:40 pm at 119 km North of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, according to National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 21:40:51 IST, Lat: 35.16 & Long: 74.72, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 119km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, today evening a moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted the Union Territory of Ladakh but there was no report of any damage.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 21:40:51 IST, Lat: 35.16 & Long: 74.72, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 119km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/uMc3YSuuTH@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/tB35tOcetL — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 16, 2022

The tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds, an official of the Meteorological department said.

He said the depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the surface of the earth at latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:36 PM IST