Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Nagaon in Assam, no damage to life or property

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 Richter scale hits Palghar | File Photo
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The quake happened at 4.18 pm this evening. There has been no damage to life or property yet, further details are awaited.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon,Assam”, NCS said.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of the same magnitude had hit Ukhrul in Manipur. Strong jolts were felt early morning at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS informed.





