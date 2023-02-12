Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Nagaon in Assam, no damage to life or property

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 Richter scale hits Palghar | File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The quake happened at 4.18 pm this evening. There has been no damage to life or property yet, further details are awaited.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon,Assam”, NCS said.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of the same magnitude had hit Ukhrul in Manipur. Strong jolts were felt early morning at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS informed.

