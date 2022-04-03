Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 km Northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said National Center for Seismology on Sunday.

The time of the incident is said to be around 1.10 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:16 AM IST