Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake 3.4 measuring on the Richter scale hit Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at 9:13 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Thursday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 63 km north of Dharamshala.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 63 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at 2113 hours today, as per National Center for Seismology. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:12 PM IST