e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image | PTI File Photo

Representational Image | PTI File Photo

Advertisement

An earthquake 3.4 measuring on the Richter scale hit Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at 9:13 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Thursday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 63 km north of Dharamshala.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Advertisement