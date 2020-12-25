Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi's Nangloi

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Delhi on December 17, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.