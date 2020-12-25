Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi's Nangloi

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nangloi in Delhi on Friday morning.
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 5.02 am. "Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today," the National Centre for Seismology said. No damage or casualty has been reported so far.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Delhi on December 17, prompting people to rush out of their homes.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.
On Thursday, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Nagaon in Assam.
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 6:56 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 and Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS tweeted.
