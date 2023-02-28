e-Paper Get App
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney

The tremors started on Sunday morning at about 7:13 and lasted for 3.4 seconds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney | File Photo

According to the National Institute for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred early on Tuesday in Manipur's Noney district (NCS). The 25-kilometer-deep earthquake was felt at roughly 2.46 a.m.

The NCS announced the location of the earthquake in a tweet: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on February 28, 2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India." The NTR district of Andhra Pradesh's town of Nandigama had an earthquake earlier on February 19. No fatalities were reported.

article-image

Earthquake in Indore

The earthquake occurred in Dhar, roughly 151 kilometers southwest of Indore, at about 1 p.m., according to the National Institute for Seismology. According to the organisation, the earthquake's epicentre was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth.

